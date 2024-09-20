Norris looks to put injury woes behind him as Senators open training camp

OTTAWA — The road to recovery for Josh Norris has been long, but he’s starting training camp determined to leave the challenges of past seasons behind him.

The Ottawa Senators centre has had his share of injuries and is no stranger to the gruelling process of rehab. Last season, Norris underwent surgery on his left shoulder for the third time and second in as many years.

“A long summer of training,” Norris said. “I had a lot of time to train so I feel good.”

Shoulder injuries have limited Norris to just 58 games over the last two seasons. Norris, who played 50 games last year, finished last season with 16 goals and 30 points.

The latest surgery was a little different from past procedures, but the recovery was familiar territory for the 25-year-old.

“I think rehab is always pretty similar, the surgery was a little bit different, so obviously, some of the rehab was a little bit different,” he said. “Just take a lot of time to recover and make sure you’re giving it 100% in the gym, in rehab, with your sleep, your food, with everything.”

Norris made a few lifestyle changes this time around in hopes this will be the end of injuries for a while.

“I’ve always ate pretty healthy, but just taking out all processed foods, and stuff like that, and just eating whole foods,” he said. “Not putting any junk in your body.”

Coming into training camp healthy is a good start for Norris, who admitted the past few seasons haven’t gone as planned.

“I’ve felt good for a long time now,” admitted Norris. “I’m happy to be 100 per cent and ready to go for camp.”

It might have only been day one of camp but Norris’ presence was a welcome one.

“It’s great to see him out there, quite honestly,” said head coach Travis Green. “He’s gone through a lot. He looked great out there today I thought… he didn’t look like he was shying away so that’s a good thing.”

Teammates are optimistic Norris will make a significant impact.

“It’s been a tough last year for him and it’s just good to see him out there and just enjoying the game again,” said forward Shane Pinto. “I’m just excited to see what he does this year. I know he’s going to have a good year for us.”

The Senators haven’t made the playoffs since advancing to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final in 2016-17. Despite the challenges both he and the Senators have faced in recent years, Norris feels confident the team is building something special.

“It’s been a tough go for a long time here and I think we’re all sick of it, and I know for sure the fans are sick of it and they deserve a lot better, and I think we’re ready to take that step,” said Norris. “Like I said, guys are just done with what’s happened here. The past is the past and I don’t want to talk about it. We’ve got a great group here, and we’re excited.”

As for his personal goals this season, Norris is keeping things simple.

“I think I’ve obviously had a rough go the last few years and definitely not what I envisioned,” he said. “I think when you don’t have your health, you don’t have a whole ton so just be fortunate for your health and, like you said, take it day by day and just be grateful.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 19, 2024.