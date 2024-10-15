Norris’s contributions welcomed by Senators after two injury-marred seasons

OTTAWA — It only seemed fitting that Josh Norris score the overtime winner on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Ottawa Senators forward has much to be thankful for and scoring the winner 56 seconds into the extra period in an 8-7 final over Los Angeles was just the start of it.

Norris, who is coming off his third shoulder surgery, and second in as many years, had been restricted to just 58 games the last two seasons. Now he looks to return to the form that saw him score 35 goals in 2021-22.

In addition to the winner, Norris scored a third-period goal that gave Ottawa its first lead of the game and an assist.

“Two huge goals too, they’re massive,” said Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk. “I mean, I’m just so happy for him and the adversity that he’s faced, and how he’s always had a good mindset, always been positive, and the work that he puts in behind the scenes just to get back and prepare.

“I know it’s so rewarding for him to see the results that are following him, but, just obviously, not just as a teammate, but as a friend, just so proud of all the work that he’s put in.”

A healthy, contributing Norris provides the Senators with the much-needed depth at centre they’ve been looking for.

While goals were coming fast and furious Monday, Norris took the time to acknowledge that sometimes you just have to enjoy the game itself.

“That was fun,” said Norris. “I don’t think you get too many of those games. I think it was, whatever 15 goals in one game, so, but you know, you’ve got to take it as the game comes and sometimes that happens. I thought we were resilient and hung in there.”

Norris’s own resilience through adversity hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, making Monday’s heroics that much sweeter.

“He’s been through a lot the last couple of years and obviously as players you know how hard it is mentally for him, so, just seeing him back to the old Josh Norris that we know and gets a chance and finds the back of the net,” said defenceman Thomas Chabot.

“That’s the guy that we all know and never lost confidence and trust in himself and obviously took the time from last season and this summer and took the time throughout training camp. Just to see him healthy, playing hockey again is huge for us.”

The Senators could find themselves without a few other players this coming week.

Artem Zub took a hard hit from Tanner Jeannot and left the game and will be re-evaluated. Ridley Greig, who didn’t play, is expected to miss one to two weeks. More concerning is Linus Ullmark.

The goaltender missed practice Sunday for a maintenance day and was unable to play Monday, forcing the emergency recall of Mads Sogaard. Ullmark’s status for Thursday’s game against New Jersey is questionable.

While Norris was the ultimate hero, Zack MacEwen also chipped in a pair of goals, with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Chabot and Claude Giroux all scoring their first of the season.

MacEwen had just 5:14 of ice time.

“I thought he was great tonight,” Norris said of MacEwen. “He does a lot of little things that go unnoticed, and you know, whether it’s taking a hit or giving a hit, or obviously a big fight against, you know, one of the toughest guys in the league and then he scores a couple goals, kind of the cherry on top.”

With Ullmark sidelined, Anton Forsberg got the start but was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots. Sogaard didn’t fare much better allowing four goals on 17 shots.

Darcy Kuemper was far from his best for the Kings (1-0-2), giving up eight goals on 33 shots. Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere each scored a pair for the Kings, while Trevor Lewis, Adrian Kempe and Jeannot also scored.

“We didn’t bring our checking game,” said Kings coach Jim Hiller. “That’s the bottom line for me. We didn’t have the mindset to check. It turned into a crazy game that we could’ve won, but there’s a reason that we didn’t win it.”

The two teams combined for seven power-play goals, marking the first game to feature that many since Jan. 15, 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.