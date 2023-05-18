Northern Ontario First Nation files lawsuit against province, feds, over land claim

May 18, 2023 at 16 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Northern Ontario First Nation files lawsuit against province, feds, over land claim

TORONTO — An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.

Garden River First Nation alleges the predecessors of the federal and provincial governments coerced it to sign a treaty that gave up its land.

Chief Andy Rickard claims the governments took 70 per cent of the First Nation’s land in a treaty signed in 1859.

Rickard and dozens of other band members have descended upon Queen’s Park today to mark the launch of the suit.

Rickard says he is hoping the legal challenge prompts discussion with the province.

Garden River is looking to reclaim land east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The province did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version carried an incorrect last name for Chief Andy Rickard.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier
Ontario News

Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some…

Ontario News

Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a…

Rescue crews searching for plane with two people on board missing in northern Ontario
Ontario News

Rescue crews searching for plane with two people on board missing in northern Ontario

TRENTON, Ont. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on…