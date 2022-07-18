Northern Ontario under heat warnings as southern Ontario set to get hotter this week

July 18, 2022 at 16 h 21 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Environment Canadahas issued heat warnings for much of northern Ontario.

The heat warnings stretch from Kenora to North Bay, with temperatures expected to hit 30 C and feel more like 36 C with humidity Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The agency also issued rainfall warnings for parts of southern Ontario on Monday.

It forecasted up to 60 millimetres of rain Monday in the Niagara Falls region, as well as parts of southeastern Ontario from Kingston to the Quebec border.

The agency says rain is expected to taper off late Monday afternoon or early evening.

Hot weather is set to descend on southern Ontario Tuesday, kicking off five straight days of forecasted temperatures above 29 C in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

First Nations in northern Ontario facing COVID surge amid health-care worker shortage
Ontario News

First Nations in northern Ontario facing COVID surge amid health-care worker shortage

Several First Nations in Ontario's Far North are in a "very dire situation" as they deal with a surge…

Ontario News

Northern Ontario teen charged after alleged assault involving bear spray

A 16-year-old from northern Ontario has been charged after an alleged assault involving bear spray. The…

Ontario News

Heat warning remains in effect for southern Ontario, parts of northern Ontario

Environment Canada says a heat warning remains in effect today for southern Ontario and parts of northern…