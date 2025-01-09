Northleaf Capital Partners joins with Altor Equity Partners in CCM Hockey deal

TORONTO — Canadian investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners has partnered with Swedish private equity firm Altor Equity Partners to invest in CCM Hockey.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Altor, which owns ski maker Rossignol Group, announced last year it had signed a deal to acquired a “significant” majority stake in CCM from Birch Hill Equity Partners.

Michael Flood, head of private equity at Northleaf, says CCM’s iconic brand and strong industry tailwinds, coupled with Altor’s deep consumer experience, create a very attractive opportunity.

Established in 1899, CCM is a major manufacturer of hockey sticks, skates and pads.

National Hockey League stars who tote CCM gear include Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, while Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Professional Women’s Hockey League superstar Sarah Nurse also sport the brand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.