Nuclear commission approves Pickering plant extension to 2026

October 11, 2024 at 18 h 27 min
Liam Casey, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says it has approved a short extension to operate the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station until the end of 2026.

Ontario Power Generation was previously allowed to operate units 5 to 8 at its Pickering, Ont., plant until the end of 2024.

The commission says its amended license includes an enhanced fitness-for-service program.

The province had asked OPG to seek an extension of the plant’s service in 2022.

OPG is also proceeding with a plan to refurbish the Pickering plant that could see its life extended by several decades as the province tries to secure more electricity supply in the face of increasing demand.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the news is welcome for Ontarians and the 4,500 workers at the plant.

“We have long believed that the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is essential to Ontario’s energy expansion plan, which is why we welcome the approval to extend the operation of one of the country’s best run generating stations and a critical source of affordable and non-emitting power for two million homes,” Lecce said in a written statement.

The Independent Electricity System Operator has said Ontario’s electricity demand is expected to grow by about two per cent each year, but could be even higher.

A promise by Premier Doug Ford to build 1.5 million homes by 2031 and several large-scale manufacturing investments, such as electric vehicle battery plants, are pushing demand higher.

The IESO has said the province needs more energy, especially by the mid-2030s.

The Pickering plant produces about 14 per cent of the province’s electricity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

