Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok to face confidence vote Wednesday

November 6, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Nick Murray, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok is expected to face a confidence vote today in the territorial legislature.

In a surprise move on Monday, Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki gave notice that he’d present a motion calling for Akeeagok to be stripped of his premiership and removed from cabinet.

In Nunavut’s consensus style of government — in which there are no political parties — the MLAs elect a premier from amongst themselves.

If the motion passes, Akeeagok would be the second premier in Nunavut’s history to be ousted by the Legislative Assembly.

In 2018, Paul Quassa lost a confidence motion midway through his term.

MLAs ousted him in part because of lavish government spending at an Ottawa trade show.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

