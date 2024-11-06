Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok to face confidence vote Wednesday

OTTAWA — Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok is expected to face a confidence vote today in the territorial legislature.

In a surprise move on Monday, Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki gave notice that he’d present a motion calling for Akeeagok to be stripped of his premiership and removed from cabinet.

In Nunavut’s consensus style of government — in which there are no political parties — the MLAs elect a premier from amongst themselves.

If the motion passes, Akeeagok would be the second premier in Nunavut’s history to be ousted by the Legislative Assembly.

In 2018, Paul Quassa lost a confidence motion midway through his term.

MLAs ousted him in part because of lavish government spending at an Ottawa trade show.

