February 14, 2025 at 19 h 08 min
The Canadian Press
Nurse, 75, charged in alleged sexual assault of long-term care resident in Ontario

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Police east of Toronto have charged a 75-year-old nurse they allege sexually assaulted a resident while working at a long-term care home last fall.

Durham regional police say the suspect was found touching a resident inappropriately during his shift at Fosterbrooke Long-Term Care Home in Clarington, Ont., on Oct. 15.

He’s been charged with sexual assault and released on an undertaking.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to get in touch.

Police say the suspect previously worked at the Whitby Mental Health Centre, now known as Ontario Shores, from 1989 to 2011, and Altima Long-Term Care, now known as Glen Rouge Community/Long-Term Care, from 2011 to 2015.

They say he joined Fosterbrooke in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

