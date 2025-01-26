Nurse, Miller ‘put on a show’ for Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO —

Sarah Nurse, Hannah Miller and the Toronto Sceptres have taken a shine to performing at the Maple Leafs’ home.

Nurse checked in with the late-game winner and Miller scored twice as the Sceptres squeaked out a 4-2 win against the New York Sirens before 19,102 passionate Professional Women’s Hockey League fans on Saturday.

The crowd for the second Battle on Bay Street was slightly smaller than the 19,285 for the first Sceptres game at Scotiabank Arena last Feb. 16, when Toronto shutout Montreal 3-0.

But Maple Leafs captain Auston Mattews would have been envious of the atmosphere, considering he criticized the lack of energy in the building to watch his team on Wednesday.

“It shows how we can put on a show in this incredibly professional atmosphere,” said Nurse, who scored on the power play with 5:54 remaining in the third period.

“It’s been great to be at Scotiabank. I think we have two wins here. So they should put us here a little more often.”

Nurse placed a shot over the glove of New York goalie Corinne Schroeder with 5:54 remaining in the third period to snap a mini two-game slide for the Sceptres (4-0-2-6), who rank last in the six-team PWHL.

For Miller, she now has three goals in two games at Scotiabank Arena. But she is taking her success at the bigger venue in stride.

“Anytime you get to play in front of a crowd like this, it’s special,” Miller said. “But, yeah, I don’t think there’s anything really to that.”

Miller has scored a league-leading six goals in 12 games.

“She plays the game the right way,” Toronto coach Troy Ryan said. “She’s defensively responsible.

“One thing that’s been really cool with her this year is she’s played right wing, left wing, centre, and never seems to miss a beat.

“She deserves a lot of credit for dealing with the emotions that come with that.”

The Sceptres-Sirens matinee celebrated women’s sports. Teresa Resch, the president of the WNBA-expansion Toronto Tempo, presided over the ceremonial puck drop.

Diana Matheson, former Canadian women’s soccer team star and founder of the Northern Super League, visited the Sceptres dressing room to give the pre-game lineup read with several members of AFC Toronto.

AFC Toronto begin play in Matheson’s new league later in 2025.

Also, a few Canadian team members who recently claimed the world under-18 championship were recognized.

“It was pretty cool to have that,” Nurse said. “But I think the last few years in women’s sports, especially in Toronto here, has been really huge. There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of boom.”

Despite the defeat, the atmosphere wasn’t lost on New York defender Jaime Bourbonnais of nearby Mississauga, Ont.

“That was so special getting out on that ice, seeing the Maple Leafs logo at centre ice,” Bourbonnais said. “That was one of the coolest atmospheres.

“It was a dream I didn’t have as a kid.”

Toronto defender Kali Flanagan scored into an empty net, while Ella Shelton and Abby Roque replied for New York (3-3-1-4).

The Sceptres outshot the visitors 35-19 as Schroeder made 31 saves to 17 from Toronto’s Raygan Kirk.

Miller scored with 86 seconds remaining in the first period, redirecting a high-point shot from Flanagan.

After defender Shelton’s one-timer tied the game midway through the second period, Miller scored another late-period marker.

Roque tied the game 61 seconds into the third period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.