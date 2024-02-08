Nylander scores twice, Matthews nets 41st in Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over Stars

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period, Auston Matthews had his NHL-leading 41st goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Nylander had two goals and assist, Matthews added an assist and John Tavares had a goal and two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

Toronto scored three times on the power play after falling 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Monday night coming out of the All-Star break.

Evgeni Dadonov scored twice for Dallas, the second on a third-period penalty shot. Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston also scored.

Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves with Jake Oettinger resting after a 2-1 victory in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Stars had won four straight and seven of 10.

Dadonov tied it at 3 on the penalty shot with 8:55 left after Maple Leafs defenseman hindered his breakaway.

Marner responded 32 seconds later with his 22nd off a nice feed from Matthews. Nylander then scored his second of the night, and 25th overall.

Johnston scored his 15th with 1:25 left after Nylander missed the empty net looking for his second NHL hat trick.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Montreal on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

