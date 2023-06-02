Off-duty constable charged with assault in Toronto: Windsor police

June 2, 2023 at 16 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Off-duty constable charged with assault in Toronto: Windsor police

TORONTO — Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto. 

Windsor police announced the charge today in connection with the April 30 altercation.

They say the 25-year-old constable was charged by Toronto police but provided no further information about what happened. 

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay. 

They say the case is before the courts. 

Police say the officer joined the force last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man faces weapons charges after alleged threats to Toronto mayoral candidates
Ontario News

Man faces weapons charges after alleged threats to Toronto mayoral candidates

Toronto mayoral candidates were back on the campaign trail Friday after a man who allegedly threatened…

Home sales up 25% from last year, but supply remains low: Toronto real estate board
Ontario News

Home sales up 25% from last year, but supply remains low: Toronto real estate board

TORONTO — The slowdown in Toronto's housing market continued to slip away last month as home sales…