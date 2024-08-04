Off-duty Toronto police officer shot in leg by man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

August 4, 2024 at 15 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot Saturday night in the leg after he recognized a man wanted for murder.

Toronto police say the off-duty officer called for backup and a chase ensued between the suspect and uniformed officers, at which point a shot was fired around King and Bathurst streets.

The off-duty officer sustained a serious but non-life-threatening wound to his thigh and has been released from hospital.

Police were not able to say whether the shooting was accidental.

They say the 30-year-old man from Toronto was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an attempted murder involving a firearm in the city’s downtown.

The alleged shooter is now facing a new attempted murder charge and numerous firearms charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

