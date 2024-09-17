Officer first reported as ‘slashed,’ actually cut hand on glass door: Toronto police

September 16, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 40 min on September 16, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Officer first reported as ‘slashed,’ actually cut hand on glass door: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police say an injured officer who they initially said had been “slashed” while responding to a call about a person in crisis was actually hurt while closing a broken glass door.

Police initially said the officer had been “slashed in the arm,” but later clarified in a follow-up post on social media that it was “not a slashing,” and that the officer had been injured by broken glass.

When asked for more details, a police spokeswoman said “he was closing the door when his hand got cut on the glass.”

Const. Shannon Eames said a woman arrested at the scene allegedly assaulted the officer, but did not cause his injuries.

Police say the officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The force had said the officer responded just before 1:15 p.m. Monday to “a person in crisis” near Spadina Road and Dupont Street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

World Junior Girls Golf Championship coming to Toronto-area golf course
Ontario News

World Junior Girls Golf Championship coming to Toronto-area golf course

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Golf Canada has set an impressive stretch goal of having 30 professional golfers…