Officer first reported as ‘slashed,’ actually cut hand on glass door: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police say an injured officer who they initially said had been “slashed” while responding to a call about a person in crisis was actually hurt while closing a broken glass door.

Police initially said the officer had been “slashed in the arm,” but later clarified in a follow-up post on social media that it was “not a slashing,” and that the officer had been injured by broken glass.

When asked for more details, a police spokeswoman said “he was closing the door when his hand got cut on the glass.”

Const. Shannon Eames said a woman arrested at the scene allegedly assaulted the officer, but did not cause his injuries.

Police say the officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The force had said the officer responded just before 1:15 p.m. Monday to “a person in crisis” near Spadina Road and Dupont Street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.