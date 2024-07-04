Officers injured while arresting Toronto cop for impaired driving, drug possession

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.

Peel regional police say officers responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a call about a possible impaired driver in Mississauga, Ont.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say “multiple” cruisers were damaged and two officers had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.

They say a 37-year-old man was arrested and faces seven charges, including fleeing police, failure to stop after an accident, impaired driving, and possession of cocaine and methamphetamines for the purposes of trafficking.

Toronto police say a 37-year-old detective constable assigned to their drug squad has been suspended with pay.

Toronto police directed questions about the investigation and arrest to Peel police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

