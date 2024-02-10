OHL: Firebirds stun Generals with 7-2 win

OSHAWA, Ont. — Oliver Peer and Connor Clattenburg each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds hammered the Oshawa Generals 7-2

Jimmy Lombardi, Nathan Aspinall and Simon Slavicek also chipped in with a goal apiece Flint.

Firebirds netminder Nathan Day stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Rasmus Kumpulainen scored twice for Oshawa.

Generals starter Noah Bender stopped three of six shots with backup goaltender Jacob Oster stopping 21 of 25 shots.

—

STING 6 OTTERS 4

SARNIA — Tyson Doucette and Sean Doherty had two goals each as the Sarnia Sting downed the Erie Otters.

Easton Wainwright and Cooper Way had the other two goals for Sarnia.

Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 42 of 46 shots.

Spencer Sova, Wesley Royston, Sam Alfano and Dylan Edwards all scored once for Erie.

Otters netminder Jacob Gibbons kicked out stopped 8 of 12 shots while replacement netminder Charlie Burns stopped 16 of 17 shots.

—

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 1

LONDON — Oliver Bonk scored twice as the London Knights topped Windsor Spitfires.

Alec Leonard, Kasper Halttunen and Easton Cowan had the other three goals for London.

Knights goaltender Owen Willmore stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced.

Noah Morneau had the lone goal for Windsor.

Spitfires netminder Max Donoso kept out 30 shots.

—

STEELHEADS 5 COLTS 4

MISSISSAUGA — Parker Von Richter scored the game-winning goal at 17:52 in the third period as the Steelheads edged the Colts.

Dean Loukus scored twice while Lucas Karmiris, Parker Von Richter and Angus MacDonell scored once for Mississauga.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders saved 19 of 23 shots.

Cole Beaudoin, Beau Jelsma, Tai York and Roenick Jodoin all scored once for Barrie.

Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 40 of 45 shots.

—

WOLVES 6 ICEDOGS 1

SUDBURY — David Goyette scored a goal and 2 assists as the Sudbury Wolves downed Niagara Icedogs.

Evan Konyen, Kocha Delic, Nathan Villeneuve, Chase Coughlan and Zacharie Giroux all scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras saved 13 of 14 shots.

Kevin He scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs netminder Charlie Robertson saved 39 of 45 shots.

—

FRONTENACS 5 RANGERS 4

KINGSTON — Luke McNamara knocked in the game-winning goal at 18:44 in the third period as the Frontenacs edged the Rangers.

Luke McNamara, Linus Hemström, Quinton Burns, Ethan Miedema and Jacob Battaglia all scored once for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 24 of 28 shots.

Carson Rehkopf scored twice while Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop scored once for Kitchener.

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 21 of 26 shots.

—

SPIRIT 5 ATTACK 4

SAGINAW — Zayne Parekh knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:32 in the overtime period as the Spirit edged the Attack.

Zayne Parekh and Owen Beck scored twice while Michael Misa scored once for Saginaw.

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke kicked out 24 of 28 shots.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice while Sam Sedley and Sam McCue scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George stopped 47 of 52 shots.

—

67’S 6 PETES 1

OTTAWA — Braeden Kressler scored twice as Ottawa 67’s defeated Peterborough Petes.

Brady Stonehouse, Samuel Mayer, Will Gerrior and Kimi Körbler all scored once for Ottawa.

67’s goaltender Ian Michelone kicked out 21 of 22 shots.

Chase Lefebvre scored once for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen saved 41 of 47 shots.

—

BULLDOGS 6 STORM 4

GUELPH — Patrick Thomas scored twice as Brantford Bulldogs topped the Guelph Storm.

Adrian Rebelo, Florian Xhekaj, Jake O’Brien and Noah Nelson also scored for Brantford.

Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac stopped 37 of 41 shots.

Vilmer Alriksson, Jett Luchanko, Max Namestnikov and Hunter McKenzie had goals in the loss for Guelph.

Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie stopped 14 of 19 shots while backup netminder Damian Slavik stopped all 11 shots he faced.

