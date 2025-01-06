OHL: Greentree stretches Spitfires win steak to eight with overtime goal vs. IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored 50 seconds into overtime as the Spitfires edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Sunday to keep Windsor’s eight-game win streak in the Ontario Hockey League alive.

Josef Eichler, Tanner Winegard and Ethan Belchetz had goals in regulation time for the Spitfires (29-7-3).

Michael Newlove made 31 saves to earn the win in net.

Noah Van Vliet, Ryan Roobroeck and Max Crete did the scoring for Niagara (23-12-3).

IceDogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 35-of-39 shots.

—

BULLDOGS 4 67’s 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Tomáš Hamara put away the overtime winner 1:49 into the extra period as the Bulldogs slipped past Ottawa.

Patrick Thomas, Jake O’Brien, and Lucas Moore also scored for Brantford (19-15-4).

Cooper Foster, Brady Stonehouse and Nathan Amidovski supplied the offence for the 67’s (14-15-8).

—

RANGERS 4 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Luca Romano scored in overtime as Kitchener eked out a win over the Storm.

Cameron Mercer, Luke Ellinas and Trent Swick had the other goals for the Rangers (28-7-3).

Max Namestnikov had a pair of goals for Guelph (11-22-4) and added a single Charlie Paquette.

—

GENERALS 7 FIREBIRDS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Generals shut out Flint.

Ethan Toms scored twice for Oshawa (23-13-3), while Lucas Rodriguez, Calum Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke, Brooks Rogowski and Harrison Franssen rounded out the attack.

Noah Bender stopped 5 of 10 shots in net for the Firebirds (17-18-3) and Nathan Day stopped 20 of 22 shots.

—

PETES 5 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nico Addy struck twice as Peterborough topped the Wolves.

Quinton Pagé, Jonathan Melee and Carson Cameron also scored for the Petes (8-24-6).

Kocha Delic replied for Sudbury (20-11-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2025.