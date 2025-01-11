OHL hands Flint Firebirds coach Paul Flache a five-game suspension

The Canadian Press
OHL hands Flint Firebirds coach Paul Flache a five-game suspension

TORONTO — Flint Firebirds head coach Paul Flache was given a five-game suspension by the Ontario Hockey League on Friday.

He was also assessed a $2,500 fine as a result of actions detrimental to both the player safety and welfare of the league in a game last Saturday at Brampton, the league said.

Flache was given a game misconduct late in the first period for making “inappropriate remarks” during the course of a review process after Steelheads defenceman Stevie Leskovar was penalized for a check to the head.

Flache, who has already served two games of the ban, is eligible to return on Jan. 18 at Owen Sound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

