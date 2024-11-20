OHL: London Knights win 12th straight, close to within one point of Kitchener Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sam Dickinson put away the eventual winner as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Oliver Bonk and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, into an empty net, also scored for London (16-4-0).

Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev stopped 20 shots for the win.

Jack Pridham replied for Kitchener (15-4-3).

Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons kicked out 35-of-37 shots.

London has won 12 straight and is now one point behind Kitchener in the Midwest Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.