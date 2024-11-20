OHL: London Knights win 12th straight, close to within one point of Kitchener Rangers

November 20, 2024 at 4 h 51 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sam Dickinson put away the eventual winner as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Oliver Bonk and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, into an empty net, also scored for London (16-4-0).

Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev stopped 20 shots for the win.

Jack Pridham replied for Kitchener (15-4-3).

Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons kicked out 35-of-37 shots.

London has won 12 straight and is now one point behind Kitchener in the Midwest Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Smith scores game-winning goal to help Firebirds to 3-2 win over Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Blake Smith knocked in the game-winning goal at 9:14 of the third period as…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: O’Brien unleashes four-point game in Bulldogs’ 6-3 road win

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jake O'Brien scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs…

Ontario News

Parsons makes 20 saves for shutout as Rangers down Greyhounds 4-0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 20 saves for the shutout as Kitchener downed Sault Ste. Marie…