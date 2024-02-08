OHL player Connor Lockhart under investigation by Durham Police

TORONTO — Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely by the team and the Ontario Hockey League after it was learned he is under investigation by Durham Regional Police.

The league said in a statement Wednesday that Lockhart was being suspended for a “league and team code of conduct matter.”

The statement said the OHL and the Generals were made aware of the police investigation Tuesday.

The league did not detail the nature of the code of conduct breach, and said it will not comment further because the matter is under investigation. Durham Regional Police also offered no comment.

The 21-year-old Lockhart, from Ottawa, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL draft.

He became a free agent in June after the team declined to sign him to an entry-level contract.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.