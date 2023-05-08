OHL playoffs: Knights headed to final after stinging Sting 5-1

SARNIA, Ont. — The visiting London Knights spotted the Sarnia Sting a 1-0 lead then stormed back with five unanswered goals to post a 5-1 victory and win the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference final series in six games.

Denver Barkley, Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton each had a goal and assist for the Knights, while Logan Mailloux and Ryan Humphrey netted singles.

Marcus Limpar-Lantz scored for the Sting, who were outshot 25-24 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Knights led 3-1 heading into the third.

The Knights went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Sting were 0-for-3.

The Knights, who won the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as conference champs for the seventh time, will play the winner of the Peterborough Petes-North Bay Battalion series in the OHL Championship series.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

PETES 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Avery Hayes scored at 2:40 of overtime to lift the Peterborough Petes to a 4-3 victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion and force a Game 7 showdown in their OHL Eastern Conference final series.

J.R. Avon, Chase Stillman and Samuel Mayer also scored for the Petes, who led 2-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third. Brennan Othmann chipped in with two assists.

Josh Bloom, Anthony Romani and Matvey Petrov scored for the Battalion, who were outshot 44-29.

Game 7 is Monday night in North Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023.