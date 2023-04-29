OHL playoffs: Knights, Petes win championship series openers

LONDON, Ont. — Sean McGurn had a goal and assist as the London Knights defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-1 in the opening game of their Ontario Hockey League Western Conference championship series on Friday night.

Easton Cowan, Sam Dickinson and Ryan Winterton (empty-netter) also scored for the Knights, who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored for the Sting, who outshot the Knights 33-25.

Game 2 is Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

PETES 3 BATTALION 2

(Peterborough leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The visiting Peterborough Petes scored three goals in the first period then hung on to defeat the North Bay Battalion 3-2 in the opening game of their Eastern Conference championship series.

Jonathan Melee, Owen Beck and Connor Lockhart scored for the Petes, who were outshot 39-23.

Anthony Romani and Pasquale Zito scored for the Battalion, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Game 2 is Sunday afternoon at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.