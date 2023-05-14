OHL playoffs: Petes earn split against Knights with 5-3 road win

May 14, 2023 at 2 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. — Avery Hayes and Tucker Robertson each scored twice and netminder Michael Simpson made 51 saves as the visiting Peterborough Petes tied the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series with a 5-3 win over the London Knights on Saturday night.

Donovan McCoy also scored for the Petes, who lost Thursday’s opener in the best-of-seven series 3-0. Brennan Othmann and Robertson each chipped in two assists for the Petes.

Sam Dickinson, Sean McGurn and Logan Mailloux scored for the Knights, who trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 heading into the third.

The Knights outshot the Petes 54-27.

Game 3 is Monday in Peterborough, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.

