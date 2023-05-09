OHL playoffs: Petes edge Battalion 3-2 to win East final in 7

NORTH BAY, Ont. — J.R. Avon’s goal at 5:42 of the third period snapped a 2-2 stalemate and ended up being the winner as the visiting Peterborough Petes defeated the North Bay Battalion 3-2 to win the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final in seven games.

The Petes will now play the London Knights in the OHL Championship series.

Owen Beck and Brennan Othmann also scored for the Petes, who outshot the hosts 27-24.

Josh Bloom and Liam Arnsby scored for the Battalion, who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

The Petes went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Battalion were 0-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.