OHL playoffs: Petes edge Battalion 3-2 to win East final in 7

May 9, 2023 at 1 h 33 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

NORTH BAY, Ont. — J.R. Avon’s goal at 5:42 of the third period snapped a 2-2 stalemate and ended up being the winner as the visiting Peterborough Petes defeated the North Bay Battalion 3-2 to win the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final in seven games.

The Petes will now play the London Knights in the OHL Championship series.

Owen Beck and Brennan Othmann also scored for the Petes, who outshot the hosts 27-24.

Josh Bloom and Liam Arnsby scored for the Battalion, who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

The Petes went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Battalion were 0-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL playoffs: Battalion beat Colts 3-1 to win series in 7, set to face Petes

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The North Bay Battalion scored two third-period power-play goals to erase a 1-0 deficit…

Ontario News

OHL playoffs: Knights headed to final after stinging Sting 5-1

SARNIA, Ont. — The visiting London Knights spotted the Sarnia Sting a 1-0 lead then stormed back with five unanswered goals to post…

Ontario News

OHL playoffs: Sting beat Knights 5-3, trail Western final series 2-1

SARNIA, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov scored a goal and added two assists as the Sarnia Sting defeated the…