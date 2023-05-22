OHL playoffs: Petes edge Knights 2-1, punch ticket to Memorial Cup

May 22, 2023
The Canadian Press
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Tucker Robertson’s goal at 11:10 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Peterborough Petes to a 2-1 Ontario Hockey League playoff victory over the visiting London Knights on Sunday.

Robertson, who also assisted on Avery Hayes’ opening goal, gave the Petes a 4-2 victory in the OHL’s best-of-seven Championship Series, and a berth in the 2023 Memorial Cup that starts Friday in Kamloops, B.C.

Hayes scored at 14:33 of the second period to give the Petes a 1-0 lead. Max McCue of the Knights tied the game at 7:59 of the third period, setting the stage for Robertson’s heroics.

The Knights pressed for the equalizer and had a number of chances in the final two minutes that were thwarted by Petes’ netminder Michael Simpson, later named the OHL playoffs MVP.

Robertson, who continually came through in the clutch throughout the series, was brimming with pride after the final buzzer.

“This city has been so amazing throughout the playoffs and all my three seasons here,” Robertson said. “It’s been incredible and I’m so proud to be able to help bring them a championship.”

The Petes outshot the Knights 37-36. The Knights went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Petes were 0-for-3.

The game drew a record crowd of 4,101 at Peterborough Memorial Centre. It was the Petes first OHL title since 2006 and 10th overall.

The Petes first game at the Memorial Cup as OHL champions is Saturday against the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.

