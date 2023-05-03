OHL playoffs: Sting beat Knights 5-3, trail Western final series 2-1

May 3, 2023 at 2 h 31 min
The Canadian Press
SARNIA, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov scored a goal and added two assists as the Sarnia Sting defeated the visiting London Knights 5-3 in the third game of their Ontario Hockey League Western Conference final.

Marcus Limpar-Lantz, Nolan Burke, Ethan Ritchie and Luca Del Bel Belluz also scored for the Sting, who now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

George Diaco, Ryan Winterton and Brody Crane scored for the Knights, who won the first two games 4-1 and 3-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

PETES 3 BATTALION 2

(Peterborough leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Samuel Mayer scored at 17:55 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock as the Peterborough Petes edged the North Bay Battalion 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference final series.

Brennan Othmann, Avery Hayes and Samuel Mayer also scored for the Petes.

Pasquale Zito and Matvey Petrov scored for the Battalion.

The Petes won the first game of the series 3-2, and the Battalion won the second 3-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

