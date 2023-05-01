OHL playoffs: Sting stung by Knights 3-1, trail West final 2-0

April 30, 2023 at 22 h 58 min
The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. — Ryan Winterton scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Sarnia Sting 3-1 on Sunday to grab a 2-0 lead in their Ontario Hockey League West final playoff series.

Logan Mailloux and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights, who outshot the Sting 28-27.

Ethan Ritchie scored for the Sting, who went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Knights were 1-for-3.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday in Sarnia, Ont.

BATTALION 3 PETES 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The North Bay Battalion scored two unanswered goals in the third period, including the winner by Liam Arnsby, to edge the visiting Peterborough Petes 3-1 and tie the East final series 1-1.

Kyle Jackson and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion, who outshot the Petes 34-27.

Brennan Othmann scored for the Petes.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Peterborough, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.

