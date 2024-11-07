OHL Roundup: 67’s score three times in final frame to top Frontenacs 4-2

November 7, 2024 at 3 h 47 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

KINGSTON, Ont. — Luca Pinelli had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67’s used a three-goal third period to defeat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Filip Ekberg, Frankie Marrelli and Cooper Foster all scored in the final frame for Ottawa (6-6-2-1), which has won three of its last four games. Collin MacKenzie made 27 saves.

Emil Pieniniemi and Jacob Battaglia replied for Kingston (8-5-4), which got 20 stops from Nolan Lalonde.

After a scoreless opening period, Pieniniemi put the Frontenacs on the board at 4:39 of the second, followed by Pinelli evening the score at 12:29.

The 67’s proceeded to outscore the Frontenacs 3-1 in the final frame to pull out the win.

KNIGHTS 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored two goals as the London Knights toppled the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-1.

Oliver Bonk, Landon Sim and Sam Dickinson provided the rest of the offence for London (11-4-0), which improved its win streak to seven games.

Justin Cloutier opened the scoring at 6:07 of the first period for Sault Ste. Marie (9-7-0).

ATTACK 5 STING 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sam McCue had two goals as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Sarnia Sting 5-2.

Tristan Delisle, Landen Hookey and Antonio Tersigni also scored for Owen Sound (4-8-2-2), which ended an eight-game losing streak with the win.

Ruslan Karimov scored twice for Sarnia (7-7-1-3).

STORM 4 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Charlie Paquette scored twice in leading the Guelph Storm to a 4-1 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jett Luchanko and Daniil Skvortsov added a goal apiece for Guelph (4-9-1-1), which snapped a nine-game losing skid.

Patrick Thomas scored for Brantford (6-7-2), which dropped its fourth straight.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Saskatchewan’s Jason Ackerman improves to 6-0 at mixed curling nationals
Ontario News

Saskatchewan’s Jason Ackerman improves to 6-0 at mixed curling nationals

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Saskatchewan's Jason Ackerman remained undefeated on Wednesday with a 7-4…