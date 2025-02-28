OHL roundup: Aitcheson’s overtime winner lifts Colts to 5-4 win over Spirit

February 28, 2025 at 4 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

BARRIE, Ont. — Kashawn Aitcheson scored just 32 seconds into overtime for the Battie Colts in a 5-4 win over the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Gabriel Eliasson, Owen Van Steensel, Anthony Romani and Beau Jelsma also scored for Barrie (36-18-2-2). Colts goalie Sam Hillebrandt contributed 35 saves to the win.

Dimian Zhilkin scored twice and Calem Mangone and Zayne Parekh also scored for Saginaw (32-23-2-1). Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 29 of 34 shots.

OTTERS 5 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Pano Fimis scored the game-winner for visiting Erie at 14:32 in the third period.

Martin Misiak scored twice while Alex Messier and Callum Hughes also scored for the Otters (28-23-4-2), who got 23 saves from goalie Noah Erliden.

Mike Levin, Ivan Galiyanov, Mathieu Paris and Kevin He each scored for Niagara (27-24-3-4). Icedogs goalie Matthew Humphries stopped 29 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS 2 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Porter Martone scored the overtime winner at 4:36 for visiting Brampton in the win over North Bay.

Gabriel Chiarot also scored and Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic saved 38 of 39 shots for Brampton (28-20-9-0).

Lirim Amidovski scored the lone goal for North Bay (23-29-5-0), while goalie Charlie Larocque stopped 33 of 35 shots.

SPITFIRES 7 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Greentree led visiting Windsor with a pair of goals.

Wyatt Kennedy, AJ Spellacy, Ryan Abraham, Ilya Protas and Nathan Gaymes also scored for the Spitfires (40-13-4-1), while netminder Carter Froggett stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Genc Ula scored the single goal for Peterborough (16-35-2-5). Petes starter Zach Bowen turned away 17 of 23 shots for two periods before reliever Easton Rye stopped 14 of 15 in the third.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Doug Ford’s PCs win third majority government in snap Ontario election
Ontario News

Doug Ford’s PCs win third majority government in snap Ontario election

TORONTO — Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives chugged to a third majority government Thursday, propelled…