OHL roundup: Attack rally in third period to beat Battalion 3-2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Rafik Varosyan and Taos Jordan scored third-period goals three minutes apart to lift the Owen Sound Attack to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion on Sunday.

The Battalion, with goals from Natan Teshome and Lirim Amidovski, took a 2-1 lead into the final frame but couldn’t hold off the hosts at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Declan Waddick also scored for the Attack, who were outshot 32-31.

The Battalion went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Attack were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

SPIRIT 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jacob Cloutier scored twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit rolled past the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3.

Liam Storch, Sebastien Gervais, Nic Sima and Calem Mangone also scored for the Spirit, who led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Caeden Carlisle, Marco Mignosa and Justin Cloutier scored for the Greyhounds. Brady Smith chipped in with two assists.

The Spirit went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Greyhounds were 0-for-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.