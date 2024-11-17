OHL Roundup: Austin Elliott perfect as Knights blank Storm 4-0

November 17, 2024 at 5 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. — Austin Elliott had a 27-save shutout as the London Knights blanked the Guelph Storm 4-0 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Noah Read, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan supplied the offence as London (15-4-0) won its 11th consecutive game.

Brayden Gillespie stopped 29 shots for the Storm (6-11-2).

The Knights went 1 for 4 on the power play and Guelph could not connect on its three man advantages.

SPIRIT 9 STING 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Joey Willis had a hat trick as the Spirit flew past Sarnia.

Zayne Parekh, Nic Sima, PJ Forgione, Kristian Epperson, Jacob Cloutier and Carson Harmer rounded out the attack for Saginaw (12-8-1).

Beckham Edwards scored twice for the Sting (7-11-4) and Mitch Young added a goal. Sarnia has lost five in a row.

BULLDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored three times as the Bulldogs defeated Brampton.

Patrick Thomas and Cole Brown had the other goals for Brantford (8-8-3).

Carson Rehkopf, Kieran Witkowski and Luke Misa replied for the Steelheads (9-9-1).

FIREBIRDS 2 OTTERS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Connor Clattenburg put away the eventual winner near the midway point of the game as the Firebirds held off Erie.

Matthew Wang also scored for Flint (9-11-1).

Dylan Edwards responded for the Otters (11-6-3).

COLTS 6 GENERALS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Carter Lowe struck twice as the Colts downed Oshawa.

Riley Patterson, Cole Beaudoin, Kashawn Aitcheson and Zach Wigle also found the back of the net for Barrie (13-6-0).

Colby Barlow, David Svozil, Brooks Rogowski and Luca Marrelli supplied the offence for the Generals (12-8-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.

