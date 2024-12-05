OHL Roundup: Austin Elliott perfect in net as Knights blank Attack 3-0

LONDON, Ont. — Austin Elliott stopped all 23 shots he faced as the London Knights blanked the Owen Sound Attack 3-0 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Denver Barkey, Sam O’Reilly and Landon Sim supplied the offence as London (23-4-0) won its 19th game in a row.

Attack goaltender Carter George made 45 saves for Owen Sound (7-15-5).

—

GREYHOUNDS 2 SPIRIT 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Landon Miller had a 38-save shutout as Sault Ste. Marie kept the Spirit scoreless.

Owen Allard and Justin Cloutier scored for the Greyhounds (13-13-0).

Andrew Oke turned aside 25-of-26 shots for Saginaw (14-12-1).

—

GENERALS 8 67’S 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Colby Barlow and Zackary Sandhu had two goals apiece as the Generals doubled Ottawa.

Luca Marrelli, Luca D’Amato, Beckett Sennecke and Calum Ritchie rounded out the attack for Oshawa (17-9-2).

Nic Whitehead, Matthew Mayich, Cooper Foster and Zach Houben supplied the offence for the 67’s (9-10-6).

—

STEELHEADS 7 STORM 4

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky, Luke Misa and Porter Martone had two goals each as the Steelheads skated past Guelph.

Chase Lefebvre scored once for Brampton (14-10-1).

Hunter McKenzie, Charlie Paquette, Max Namestnikov and Cam Allen all scored the Storm (7-15-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.