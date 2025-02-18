OHL roundup: Barkey sets franchise short-handed goal record as Knights beat Firebirds

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey scored two short-handed goals to set a franchise record and added an assist as the league-leading London Knights defeated the Flint Firebirds 4-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Monday.

Barkey’s second goal into an empty net gave him 13 career short-handed markers, breaking Liam Foudy’s franchise record.

Kasper Halttunen and William Nicholl also scored for London (43-8-1), who have won five straight games and nine of their last 10.

Knights goaltender Austin Elliott stopped 21 of 22 shots.

Kaden Pitre scored and Nathan Day made 33 saves for Flint (22-26-5).

Elsewhere in the OHL on Monday:

—

SPIRIT 7 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Michael Misa scored twice as Saginaw extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over the Sting.

Igor Chernyshov had a goal and three assists and Dimian Zhilkin, Sebastien Gervais, Nic Sima and Kristian Epperson also scored for Saginaw (31-21-2), while goaltender Andrew Oke made 15 saves.

Ruslan Karimov, Beckham Edwards and Daylen Moses scored for Sarnia (18-25-11).

Sting goaltender Evan Maillet saved 31 of 38 shots.

—

SPITFIRES 4 ATTACK 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Noah Morneau scored a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed Owen Sound Attack.

Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree all scored once for West Division-leading Windsor (38-12-4).

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo saved 25 of 26 shots.

Alec Leonard scored once for Owen Sound (18-29-7).

Attack netminder Carter George kicked out 35 of 38 shots.

—

GENERALS 2 OTTERS 1 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luca Marrelli knocked in the game-winning goal at 0:55 of overtime as the Generals edged Erie.

Andrew Gibson also scored once for Oshawa (34-16-5), which has clinched a playoff spot.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 35 of 36 shots.

Pano Fimis scored for Erie.

Otters netminder Noah Erliden kicked out 44 of 46 shots.

—

BATTALION 3 67’S 2

OTTAWA — Lirim Amidovski scored the game-winning goal at 12:50 in the third period as the Battalion edged the 67’S.

Zach Wigle and Jacob Therrien had the other goals for North Bay (21-27-4).

Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor stopped 22 of 24 shots.

Will Gerrior scored twice for Ottawa (18-29-8).

67’S netminder Collin MacKenzie stopped 25 of 28 shots.

—

BULLDOGS 8 GREYHOUNDS 6

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Cole Brown scored three goals as the Bulldogs topped Sault Ste. Marie.

Noah Nelson, Thomas Budnick, Tomas Hamara, Nick Lardis and Jake O’Brien also scored once for East Division-leading Brantford (34-16-5), which is 8-0-1 over its last nine games.

Bulldogs goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 38 of 44 shots.

Justin Cloutier scored twice while Chase Reid, Noel Nordh, Marco Mignosa and Travis Hayes scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds goaltender Noah Tegelaar made eight saves in relief of Landon Miller, who allowed six goals on 23 shots.

—

STEELHEADS 6 ICEDOGS 0

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Brayden Gillespie made 22 saves to earn a shutout as the Steelheads downed Niagara.

Adam Zidlicky scored twice while Carson Rehkopf, Mason Zebeski, Finn Harding and Luke Misa scored once for Brampton (25-20-8).

Matthew Humphries stopped 44 of 50 shots for the IceDogs (27-20-7).

—

STORM 7 WOLVES 6

GUELPH, Ont. — Max Namestnikov scored game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining as the Storm edged Sudbury.

Charlie Paquette scored three goals while Max Namestnikov scored twice, and Ryan McGuire and Jake Karabela added singles for Guelph (17-28-7).

Storm goaltender Colin Ellsworth stopped 23 of 29 shots.

Chase Coughlan, Jack Ziliotto, Nathan Villeneuve, Nick DeAngelis, Quentin Musty and Kieron Walton scored for Sudbury (25-23-5).

Wolves goaltender Finn Marshall stopped 39 of 46 shots.

—

PETES 5 RANGERS 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Martin Matejicek scored twice as the Petes topped Kitchener.

Braydon McCallum, Brady Stonehouse and Jonathan Melee also scored for Peterborough (16-32-7).

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen stopped 31 of 34 shots.

Andrew Vermeulen, Jack Pridham and Carson Campbell scored for Kitchener (38-13-5).

Rangers goaltender Jason Schaubel saved 22 of 26 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.