OHL Roundup: Battalion emerge triumphant 6-5 in overtime against Wolves

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel capped a two-goal effort with the game-winner 3:02 into overtime, lifting the North Bay Battalion to a 6-5 victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Reyth Smith, Stepan Chukharev, Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob LeBlanc provided the rest of the offence for North Bay (9-9-2), which got 41 saves from Mike McIvor.

Rowan Henderson, with two goals, Blake Clayton, Kocha Delic and Quentin Musty scored for Sudbury (10-7-3). Nate Krawchuk stopped 34-of-40 shots.

Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Procyszyn and Chukharev scored to give the Battalion a two-goal lead. However, Delic and Henderson responded with three unanswered goals for the Wolves midway through the frame.

LeBlanc eventually knotted the contest with 56 seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime.

—

GREYHOUNDS 2 SPITFIRES 1 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brodie McConnell-Barker netted the game-winning goal 2:44 into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds took down the Windsor Spitfires 2-1.

Noel Nordh scored the game-tying goal at 9:47 of the third period for Sault Ste. Marie (12-9-0).

Ethan Belchetz opened the scoring at 4:20 of the second period for Windsor (14-5-2).

—

67’S 4 ATTACK 3

OTTAWA — Brady Stonehouse knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:19 of the third period as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Owen Sound Attack 4-3.

Henry Mews, with two goals and two assists, and Cooper Foster also chipped in goals for Ottawa (8-7-2-2).

Sam McCue, Jake Crawford and Ethan Kindree scored for Owen Sound (6-11-2-2).

—

BULLDOGS 6 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a hat trick and one assist in leading the Brantford Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory over the Niagara IceDogs.

Patrick Thomas, Noah Roberts and Aiden O’Donnell also scored for Brantford (9-8-3).

Ethan Czata, Mike Levin and Ryan Roobroeck all scored once for Niagara (13-7-0).

—

RANGERS 5 STING 0

SARNIA, Ont. — Jackson Parsons earned a 20-save shutout as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-0.

Luke Ellinas, with two goals, Justin Bottineau, Jack Pridham and Luca Romano provided the offence for Kitchener (15-3-2-1).

Nick Surzycia stopped 29-of-34 shots for Sarnia (7-12-1-3), which dropped its sixth straight game.

—

GENERALS 6 FRONTENACS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Torrance had two goals and two assists as the Oshawa Generals cruised past the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2.

Calum Ritchie, Zackary Sandhu, Luca Marrelli and Lauri Sinivuori also scored for Oshawa (13-8-1).

Matthew Soto and Lukas Moore replied for Kingston (12-6-4).

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.