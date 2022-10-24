OHL roundup: Battalion work overtime to clip Colts 5-4

October 24, 2022 at 0 h 27 min
The Canadian Press

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Liam Arnsby’s unassisted goal 32 seconds into overtime lifted the North Bay Battalion to an exciting 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Nic Sima, Dalyn Wakely, Ethan Procyszyn and Matvey Petrov also scored for the Battalion (5-3-0-0).

Ian Lemieux, Beau Jelsma, Callum Chisholm and Roenick Jodoin scored for the Colts (5-2-1-0), who forced overtime with a goal at 18:12 of the third period.

North Bay outshot Barrier 37-27.

67’S 5 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — The Ottawa 67’s spotted the Wolves a 3-0 lead then stormed back with five unanswered goals to record a 5-3 victory in Sudbury.

Cameron Tolnai, Anthony Costantini, Tyler Boucher, Brady Stonehouse and Jack Matier scored for the 67’s (9-0-0-0).

Nick DeGrazia, Alex Pharand and Evan Konyen scored for the Wolves, who were outshot 31-27 (3-5-1-0).

SPITFIRES 8 ICEDOGS 4

WINDSOR, ONT. — Oliver Peer had a goal and two assists and his teammates had an offensive blast as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Niagara IceDogs 8-4.

A.J. Spellacy, Bronson Ride, Matthew Maggio, Ethan Miedema, Jackson McLlwain and Colton Smith also scored for the Spitfires (6-0-3-0).

Pano Fimis scored twice for the IceDogs (3-5-2-0), with singles netted by Kevin He and Declan Waddick.

FRONTENACS 2 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, ONT. — Adam Cavallin and Francesco Arcuri each scored a goal and goaltender Mason Vaccari was unbeatable as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the host Oshawa Generals 2-0.

Kingston (6-2-0-1) led 1-0 after the first and second periods and increased the lead 6:47 into the third period and then hung on for the road win.

Oshawa (4-4-0-1) outshot Kingston 29-27 at the Tribute Communities Centre.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

