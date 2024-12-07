OHL roundup: Beaudoin scores winner as Colts clip Frontenacs 5-4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored the game-winning goal into an empty net at 18:01 of the third period as the visiting Barrier Colts edged the Kingston Frontenacs 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Beau Jelsma scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (19-8-0-0), while Kashawn Aitcheson and Riley Patterson netted singles.

Tuomas Uronen scored twice for the Frontenacs (15-8-4-1), while Riley Clark and Ben Pickell added singles.

Both teams had 32 shots on goal and the Colts went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

—

BULLDOGS 4 PETES 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Owen Protz’s second goal of the game, scored at 8:56 of the third period, lifted the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the visiting Peterborough Petes.

Jake O’Brien and Marek Vanacker also scored for the Bulldogs (13-11-3-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Jonathan Melee scored twice for the Petes (4-19-1-4), while Caden Taylor netted a single.

—

67’S 6 STING 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored three goals as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1.

Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Zach Houben and Will Gerrior also scored for the 67’s (10-10-2-4), who were outshot 37-32.

Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (8-16-2-4), who trailed 3-1 heading into the third period.

—

ICEDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 4

NIAGARA, Ont. — Ethan Czata’s second goal of the game, scored at 16:20 of the third period, lifted the Niagara IceDogs to a 5-4 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

Ryan Roobroeck, Noah Van Vliet and Alex Assadourian also scored for the IceDogs (16-9-1-1).

Luke Misa scored twice for the Steelheads (14-11-1-0), while Parker Von Richter and Carson Rehkopf netted singles.

—

GENERALS 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Luca Marrelli had a goal and two assists as the visiting Oshawa Generals topped the London Knights 5-3.

Colby Barlow, Tyler Graham, Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (18-9-1-1), who outshot the hosts 25-23.

Easton Cowan, William Nicholl and Blake Montgomery scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (23-5-0-0).

—

STORM 4 ATTACK 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Lev Katzin scored a goal and added an assist as the Guelph Storm defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-1.

Max Namestnikov, Carter Stevens and Charlie Paquette also scored for the Storm (8-15-2-1).

Ben Cormier scored for the Attack (7-16-2-3), who were outshot 47-29.

—

WOLVES 5 OTTERS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kocha Delic had a goal and assist as the Sudbury Wolves beat the visiting Erie Otters -2.

Chase Coughlan, Nathan Villeneuve, Ethan Dean and Blake Clayton also scored for the Wolves (14-8-4-0), who were outshot 37-36.

Wesley Royston and Malcolm Spence scored for the Otters (14-8-3-1).

—

RANGERS 3 GREYHOUNDS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 27 saves and earned the shutout as the Kitchener Rangers blanked the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-0.

Chris Grisolia scored twice for the Rangers (20-5-2-1), while Cameron Mercer netted a single.

Goaltender Landon Miller kicked out 45 of 47 shots for the Greyhounds (13-14-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.