OHL roundup: Beck nets three as Steelheads tip Frontenacs in OT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Beck’s third goal of the game, scored at 2:59 of overtime, gave the Mississauga Steelheads a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday.

Zander Veccia also scored for the Steelheads (11-5-2-0) and Ethan Del Mastro chipped in with three assists.

Paul Hughes, Matthew Soto and Christopher Thibodeau scored for the Frontenacs (9-7-1-1).

—

KNIGHTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

LONDON, ONT. — Denver Barkey scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights beat the Soo Greyhounds 4-2.

Sean McGurn, Easton Cowan and Logan Mailloux also scored for the Knights (9-6-1-0), who outshot the visitors 25-20.

Bryce McConnell-Barker and Jordan D’Intino scored for the Greyhounds (5-7-4-2).

—

ATTACK 6 OTTERS 3

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Servac Petrovsky scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Erie Otters 6-3.

Colby Barlow scored twice for the Attack (12-6-0-0), while Ethan Burroughs netted a single.

Colby Saganiuk, Cameron Morton and Brett Bressette all scored for the Otters (8-7-0-2), who outshot the Attack 34-31 in the Midwest Division battle.

—

RANGERS 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, ONT. — The visiting Kitchener Rangers built a 4-1 lead after two periods and then hung on to defeat the North Bay Battalion 4-3.

Trent Swick, Joseph Serpa, Francesco Pinelli and Filip Mesar scored for the Rangers (7-9-0-0).

Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Dalyn Wakely scored for the Battalion (12-5-0-0), who outshot the visitors 32-17.

—

STING 3 STORM 2 (SO)

GUELPH, ONT. — The visiting Sarnia Sting scored the lone goal of the shootout to defeat the Guelph Storm 3-2.

Easton Wainwright and Nolan Burke scored for the Sting (9-6-2-1) in regulation.

Cooper Walker and Matthew Poitras scored for the Storm (4-12-2-1) in regulation.

—

SPIRIT 4 PETES 2

SAGINAW, ONT. — Olivier Savard scored at 14:42 of the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock and the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-2.

Roberto Mancini, Lincoln Moore and Josh Bloom also scored for the Spirit (12-6-1-0), who outshot the Petes 30-18.

Jonathan Melee and J.R. Avon scored for the Petes (10-6-1-2).

—

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, ONT. — Florian Xhekaj scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-3.

Gavin White, Avery Hayes and Braeden O’Keefe also scored for the Bulldogs (6-8-1-0).

Luca Marrelli scored twice for the Generals (5-9-0-2) and Dylan Roobroeck netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.