OHL Roundup: Beck’s OT winner carries Steelheads past Knights

October 15, 2022 at 6 h 14 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s

LONDON, Ont. — Owen Beck capped a two-goal night with the game winner in overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the London Knights 5-4 on Friday.

After opening with a 2-0 lead, the Steelheads (4-1-0) surrendered three unanswered goals to the Knights (0-3-1), courtesy of Sam Dickinson, George Diaco and Ryan Del Monte.

Zakary Lavoie and Luca DelBelBelluz responded for Mississauga to put the visitors up 4-3 before Denver Barkey tied it up for London with less than six minutes remaining in regulation.

From there, Beck closed the show just over two minutes into the extra period.

FIREBIRDS 8 OTTERS 1

ERIE, ONT. — Brennan Othmann and Ethan Hay each scored two goals to lead the way in Flint’s (3-2-0) rout of Erie (1-3-0-2). Tristan Bertucci, Alex Bradshaw, Riley Piercey and Amadeus Lombardi also scored in the Firebirds victory.

67’S 4 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, ONT. — Max Donoso stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced as Ottawa (5-0-0) remained undefeated with a win over Oshawa (3-2-0-1). Jack Matier, Tyler Boucher, Cooper Foster and Brady Stonehouse all scored in the 67’s win.

SPITFIRES 6 STING 3

SARNIA, ONT — Ryan Abraham and Colton Smith both scored twice as Windsor (4-0-1) defeated Sarnia (4-2-0). Jacob Maillet and Nicholas DeAngelis also scored for the Spitfires while Mathias Onuska saved 30 of 33 shots in the win.

PETES 3 GREYHOUNDS 2 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — J.R. Avon capped a two-goal effort by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Peterborough (4-2-0) to victory over Soo (2-3-2).  Mark Duarte tied it at 2-2 for the Greyhounds at 18:30 in the third period to send the game to overtime.

COLTS 2 WOLVES 1 (OT)

SUDBURY, ONT. — Connor Punnett netted the game-winning goal in overtime as Barrie (3-2-0) edged Sudbury (2-3-1). Evan Vierling put the Colts on the board first before David Goyette tied it for the Wolves with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 2 

KINGSTON, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri scored the winner and Owen Outwater added one more insurance Kingston (3-1-0-1) downed Hamilton (3-2-0). Adam Cavallin and Matthew Soto scored for the Frontenacs’ first two goals in the win.

ATTACK 4 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, ONT. — Colby Barlow scored a hat trick to lead Owen Sound (3-3-0) past Kitchener (0-5-0). Matthew Papais scored the other goal for the Attack in the win.

SPIRIT 6 STORM 1

GUELPH, ONT. — Theo Hill scored two goals as Saginaw (4-2-0) handily defeated Guelph (1-3-1). Michael Misa, Joey Willis, PJ Forgione and Dean Loukus also scored in the Spirit’s victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022. 

CP-PC

