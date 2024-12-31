OHL roundup: Bennett nets shutout as Attack trim Storm 1-0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Mason Wray scored in the second period and Trenten Bennett made 37 saves to post the shutout as the Owen Sound Attack edged the visiting Guelph Storm 1-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Monday night at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Wray scored at 18:34 of the second period and then the Attack (10-20-2-3) hung on as the Storm (10-21-2-1) outshot the hosts 13-5 in the third but couldn’t beat Bennett.

The Storm, which went 0-for-4 on the power play, outshot the hosts 37-21.

The Attack went 0-for-3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2024.