OHL roundup: Bonk and Gorp help Knights whip Rangers 10-3

LONDON, Ont. — Oliver Bonk and Evan Van Gorp each scored twice as the London Knights crushed the visiting Kitchener Rangers 10-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Ruslan Gazizov, Isaiah George, Kasper Halttunen, Jacob Julien, Alec Leonard and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights (31-11-0-1), who outshot the visitors 45-21 and moved into top spot in the Midwest Division, one point ahead of the Rangers.

Luca Romano, Eduard Šalé and Matthew Andonovski scored for the Rangers (30-13-2-0).

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

BULLDOGS 5 SPITFIRES 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Noah Nelson scored a goal and an assist as the Brantford Bulldogs beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-1.

Marek Vanacker, Lawson Sherk, Zakary Lavoie and Jake O’Brien also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (21-12-6-2).

Pasquale Zito scored for the Spitfires (13-24-3-1).

—

SPIRIT 3 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zayne Parekh scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Peterborough Petes 3-1.

Rodwin Dionicio and Michael Misa also scored for the Spirit (28-12-0-1).

Chase Lefebvre scored for the Petes (15-22-4-1).

—

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Kai Schwindt scored twice as the visiting Sarnia Sting topped the Flint Firebirds 6-2.

Carter Kostuch, Daylen Moses, Cooper Way and Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (17-25-2-0).

Oliver Peer and Nathan Aspinall scored for the Firebirds (17-23-2-1).

—

COLTS 7 ICEDOGS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored twice and added three assists, Sam Hillebrandt stopped all 42 shots fired at him, and the Barrie Colts whipped the visiting Niagara IceDogs 7-0.

Riley Patterson, Zach Wigle, Tai York, Cole Beaudoin and Bode Stewart also scored for the Colts (16-22-1-0), who outshot the visitors 45-42.

Owen Flores stopped 23 of 29 shots for the IceDogs (11-24-5-1) in two periods. Charlie Robertson stopped 15 of 16 shots in the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.