OHL Roundup: Brayden Gillespie perfect as Storm rout Otters 8-0

GUELPH, Ont. — Brayden Gillespie stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Guelph Storm routed the Erie Otters 8-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Braeden Bowman hada goal and added two assists for Guelph (3-0-0), while Jake Karabela, Jett Luchanko, Charlie Paquette, Michael Buchinger, Vilmer Alriksson, Hunter McKenzie and Gavin Grundner also scored.
Nolan Lalonde started in net for Erie (0-3-0), making 10 saves on 14 shots. Jacob Gibbons stopped 4 of 8 shots in relief.
—
GENERALS 4 STEELHEADS 1
OSHAWA, Ont. – Luca D’Amato scored and had two assists as the Generals topped Mississauga.
Thomas Stewart, Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke rounded out the attack for Oshawa (2-1-0).
MacGregor Richmond was the lone scorer for the Steelheads (3-1-0).
—
WOLVES 5 FRONTENACS 2
KINGSTON, Ont. – David Goyette struck twice as Sudbury bested the Frontenacs.
Kieron Walton, Kocha Delic and Ethan Larmand chipped in for the Wolves (3-1-0).
Gage Heyes and Matthew Soto replied for Kingston (1-3-0).
—
BATTALION 4 KNIGHTS 1
LONDON, Ont. – Anthony Romani scored and had a goal as North Bay defeated the Knights.
Justin Ertel, Ty Nelson and Jacob Therrien had the other goals for the Battalion (2-1-2).
Sam Dickinson supplied the offence for London (2-1-1).
—
ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2
KITCHENER, Ont. – Colby Barlow had a pair of goals as Owen Sound skated past Kitchener.
Servac Petrovsky, Deni Goure and Jake Crawford chimed in for the Attack (2-1-0).
Matthew Sop and Hunter Brzustewicz scored for the Rangers (3-1-0).
—
STING 7 GREYHOUNDS 4
SARNIA, Ont. – Marko Sikic had a hat trick as the Sting outpaced Sault Ste. Marie.
Daylen Moses scored twice for Sarnia (2-2-0), while Mitch Young and Roman Kukumberg also scored.
Arttu Karki, Christopher Brown, Jordan D’Intino and Andrew Gibson responded for the Greyhounds (3-1-0).
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.