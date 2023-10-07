OHL Roundup: Brayden Gillespie perfect as Storm rout Otters 8-0

GUELPH, Ont. — Brayden Gillespie stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Guelph Storm routed the Erie Otters 8-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Braeden Bowman hada goal and added two assists for Guelph (3-0-0), while Jake Karabela, Jett Luchanko, Charlie Paquette, Michael Buchinger, Vilmer Alriksson, Hunter McKenzie and Gavin Grundner also scored.

Nolan Lalonde started in net for Erie (0-3-0), making 10 saves on 14 shots. Jacob Gibbons stopped 4 of 8 shots in relief.

—

GENERALS 4 STEELHEADS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. – Luca D’Amato scored and had two assists as the Generals topped Mississauga.

Thomas Stewart, Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke rounded out the attack for Oshawa (2-1-0).

MacGregor Richmond was the lone scorer for the Steelheads (3-1-0).

—

WOLVES 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. – David Goyette struck twice as Sudbury bested the Frontenacs.

Kieron Walton, Kocha Delic and Ethan Larmand chipped in for the Wolves (3-1-0).

Gage Heyes and Matthew Soto replied for Kingston (1-3-0).

—

BATTALION 4 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. – Anthony Romani scored and had a goal as North Bay defeated the Knights.

Justin Ertel, Ty Nelson and Jacob Therrien had the other goals for the Battalion (2-1-2).

Sam Dickinson supplied the offence for London (2-1-1).

—

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. – Colby Barlow had a pair of goals as Owen Sound skated past Kitchener.

Servac Petrovsky, Deni Goure and Jake Crawford chimed in for the Attack (2-1-0).

Matthew Sop and Hunter Brzustewicz scored for the Rangers (3-1-0).

—

STING 7 GREYHOUNDS 4

SARNIA, Ont. – Marko Sikic had a hat trick as the Sting outpaced Sault Ste. Marie.

Daylen Moses scored twice for Sarnia (2-2-0), while Mitch Young and Roman Kukumberg also scored.

Arttu Karki, Christopher Brown, Jordan D’Intino and Andrew Gibson responded for the Greyhounds (3-1-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.