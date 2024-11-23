OHL Roundup: Brown scores twice as Bulldogs beat Generals

The Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals in a shootout 5-4.

Cole Brown scored twice while Tomáš Hamara and Jake O’Brien scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender David Egorov kicked out 32 of 36 shots.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice while Luke Torrance and Calum Ritchie scored once for Oshawa.

Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 31 of 35 shots.

—

OTTERS 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

ERIE – Matthew Schaefer scored twice as Erie Otters topped Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Gabriel Frasca, Carey Terrance, Callum Hughes and Pano Fimis all scored once for Erie.

Otters goaltender Charlie Burns kicked out 23 of 26 shots.

Justin Cloutier scored twice while Sam Bowness scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 39 of 43 shots.

—

WOLVES 6 STORM 2

SUDBURY – Kieron Walton scored twice as Sudbury Wolves defeated Guelph Storm.

Alex Pharand scored twice while Quentin Musty and Luca Blonda scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Vilmer Alriksson and Quinn Beauchesne all scored once for Guelph.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie kicked out 31 of 36 shots.

—

KNIGHTS 4 ATTACK 3

LONDON – The London Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack during the shootout.

Logan Hawery, Kasper Halttunen and Oliver Bonk all scored once for London.

Knights netminder Austin Elliott saved 21 of 24 shots.

Sam McCue scored twice while Bruce McDonald scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George saved 35 of 38 shots.

—

SPITFIRES 3 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER – Noah Morneau scored a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed Kitchener Rangers.

Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy all scored once for Windsor.

Spitfires goaltender Carter Froggett kicked out 29 of 30 shots.

Alexander Bilecki scored once for Kitchener.

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 37 of 39 shots.

—

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 3

KINGSTON – The Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Peterborough Petes during the shootout.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice while Matthew Soto scored once for Kingston.

Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari saved 24 of 27 shots.

Gavin Bryant, Quinton Pagé and Colin Fitzgerald all scored once for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Masen Johnston kicked out 28 of 31 shots.

—

STEELHEADS 4 ICEDOGS 3

BRAMPTON – The Brampton Steelheads defeated the Niagara Icedogs during the shootout.

Porter Martone, Gabriel Chiarot and Mason Zebeski all scored once for Brampton.

Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 35 of 38 shots.

Kevin He, Ryan Roobroeck and Ivan Galiyanov all scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores saved 48 of 51 shots.

—

STING 5 67’S 4

SARNIA – The Sarnia Sting defeated the Ottawa 67’S during the shootout.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Zach Filak, Ruslan Karimov and Tyson Doucette all scored once for Sarnia.

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia kicked out 42 of 46 shots.

Caden Kelly, Luca Pinelli, Cooper Foster and Henry Mews all scored once for Ottawa.

67’S netminder Jaeden Nelson saved 23 of 27 shots.

—

SPIRIT 8 FIREBIRDS 1

SAGINAW – Dimian Zhilkin scored twice as Saginaw Spirit defeated Flint Firebirds.

Joey Willis, James Guo, Graydon Jones, Zayne Parekh, Liam Storch and Kristian Epperson all scored once for Saginaw.

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke kicked out 25 of 26 shots.

Jeremy Martin scored once for Flint.

Firebirds goaltender Noah Bender stopped 20 of 23 shots and Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 15 of 20 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

, CP-PC