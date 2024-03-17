OHL roundup: Bulldogs chomp down on 67’s with 5-2 win

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Marek Vanacker scored the winner, Lawson Sherk chipped in with three assists, and the Brantford Bulldogs beat the visiting Ottawa 67’s 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Daniil Sobolev, Patrick Thomas, Ben Bujold and Luca Testa also scored for the Bulldogs (35-19-8-2), who outshot the visitors 31-19.

Luca Pinelli and Jacob Maillet scored for the 67’s (35-23-5-2).

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

OTTERS 5 SPIRIT 4

ERIE, Penn. — Dylan Edwards scored the game-winning goal at 18:11 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-4.

Alexis Daviault, Martin Misiak, Pano Fimis and Kaleb Smith also scored for the Otters (30-28-5-2).

Josh Bloom scored twice for the West Division-leading Spirit (47-16-1-1), while Matyas Sapovaliv and Hunter Haight netted singles.

—

BATTALION 7 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice as the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Peterborough Petes 7-4.

Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani also scored twice for the Battalion (36-20-6-2), while Sandis Vilmanis netted a single.

Tommy Purdeller scored twice for the Petes (20-37-7-1), while Chase Lefebvre and Braydon McCallum added singles.

—

GREYHOUNDS 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Gavin Hayes scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds knocked off the Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Owen Allard, Jacob Frasca, Christopher Brown and Bryce McConnell-Barker also scored for the Greyhounds.

Servac Petrovsky and Declan Waddick scored for the Attack.

—

WOLVES 6 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored twice as the visiting Sudbury Wolves whipped the Barrie Colts 6-1.

Dalibor Dvorský, Landon McCallum, David Goyette and Andre Anania also scored for the Wolves (36-21-4-3).

Carter Lowe scored for the Colts (26-33-4-0).

—

FIREBIRDS 7 SPITFIRES 4

FLINT, Mich. — Oliver Peer scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 7-4.

Nolan Dann, Jimmy Lombardi, Nathan Aspinall, Alex Kostov and Simon Slavicek also scored for the Firebirds (30-30-4-1).

Josef Eichler, Ryan Abraham, Valentin Zhugin and Noah Morneau scored for the Spitfires (17-38-5-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.