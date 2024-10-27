OHL roundup: Bulldogs edge winless Petes in 4-3 shootout win

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Patrick Thomas scored in the third round of a shootout to lift the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the winless Peterborough Petes in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Brantford Civic Centre.

Cole Brown, Aiden O’Donnell and Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs (6-3-2-0) in regulation time, while Jake O’Brien chipped in with two assists.

Ryder McIntyre, Liam Ladds and Chase Lefebvre scored for the Petes (0-9-1-1), who were outshot 38-36.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first period but the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—.

SPITFIRES 2 ICEDOGS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jack Nesbitt scored the winning goal at 5:21 of the third period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the visiting Niagara IceDogs 2-1.

AJ Spellacy also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (10-1-1-0), who outshot the visitors 39-33.

Sean Doherty scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (9-3).

—

FIREBIRDS 3 ATTACK 0

FLINT, Mich. — Nathan Day made 37 saves to earn the shutout as the Flint Firebirds blanked the visiting Owen Sound Attack 3-0.

Karlis Flugins, Nathan Aspinall and Kaden Pitre scored for the Firebirds (6-5-0-1).

Attack Goaltender Carter George saved 26 of 29 shots for the Attack (3-7-1-1).

—

KNIGHTS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Sam Dickinson scored a goal and an assist as the visiting London Knights defeated the Saginaw Spirit 4-1,

Sam O’Reilly, Easton Cowan and Evan Van Gorp also scored for the Knights (7-4).

Michael Misa scored for the Spirit (6-5-1-0).

—

COLTS 6 STORM 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Brad Gardiner scored twice as the Barrie Colts whipped the visiting Guelph Storm 6-1.

Tristan Bertucci, Gabriel Eliasson, Emil Hemming and Parker Vaughan also scored for the Colts (8-4).

Leo Serlin scored for the Storm (3-7-0-1), who outshot the Colts 35-33.

—

RANGERS 4 OTTERS 3 (OT)

ERIE, Penn. — Adrian Misaljevic’s second goal of the game, scored 41 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters.

Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (9-2-1-1).

Pano Fimis scored twice for the Otters (6-4-1-1), while Sam Alfano netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.