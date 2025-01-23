OHL roundup: Bulldogs extend win streak, 67’s losing skid continues

January 23, 2025 at 3 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Brantford Bulldogs extended their win streak in decisive fashion Wednesday, routing the Niagara IceDogs 6-2 in Ontario Hockey League play.

Patrick Thomas had a goal and five assists for the Bulldogs (25-15-4), who have won seven straight games.

Jake O’Brien, Cole Brown, Lucas Moore, Nick Lardis and Owen Protz also scored for Brantford, and Ryerson Leenders stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the third period before Ethan Czata and Jack Brauti scored for the IceDogs (26-15-3). Owen Flores made 25 saves.

COLTS 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — A 24-save performance from Ben Hrebik lifted Barrie (27-14-2) past Owen Sound. Dalyn Wakely, Kashwan Aitchenson and Grayson Tiller all scored for the Colts, while the Attack (13-25-5) got goals from David Bedkowski and Pierce Mbuyi.

FRONTENACS 7 67’s 2

KINGSTON, ONT. — Gage Heyes scored twice as Kingston (24-11-7) thumped Ottawa 7-2. It’s been a rough season for the 67’s (14-21-8), who saw their losing skid stretch to nine straight games.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.

