OHL Roundup: Bulldogs thump Generals, Knights stretch win streak to 17 games

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Brown scored a hat trick and the Brantford Bulldogs routed the Oshawa Generals 7-3 in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday.

Tomas Hamara chipped in a goal and three assists for the Bulldogs (12-9-3), while Jake O’Brien scored and contributed a pair of helpers. Patrick Thomas and Noah Nelson also scored for Brantford.

The Generals (15-9-2) got goals from Luke Torrance, Ethan Toms and Lauri Sinivuori.

Brantford goalie David Egorov stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced and Jacob Oster made 31 saves for Oshawa.

—

KNIGHTS 5 FRONTENACS 4 (SO)

KINGSTON, ONT. — Austin Elliott made a pair of saves in the shootout and lifted London (21-4-0) to a 5-4 win over Kingston (15-7-4). The Knights have now won 17 games in a row.

—

RANGERS 6 ATTACK 5

KITCHENER, ONT. — Luke Ellinas scored his second of the game 12:01 into the third period, lifting Kitchener (17-5-3) to a 6-5 win over Owen Sound (7-13-5). Adrian Misaljevic also potted a pair of goals for the Rangers, while Andrew Vermeulen scored and notched a pair of assists.

—

FIREBIRDS 8 ICE DOGS 2

NIAGARA, ONT. — Matthew Wang scored twice as Flint (11-13-1) handed Niagara (15-9-1) an 8-2 drubbing. The game proved to be a feisty affair, with officials doling out 19 penalties.

—

WOLVES 5 COLTS 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Two goals and two assists from winger Kieron Walton helped Sudbury (13-8-4) top Barrie 5-3. The result snapped the Colts’ (16-8-0) three-game win streak and gave the Wolves their first victory in three outings.

—

STEELHEADS 3 STING 2

SARNIA, ONT. — Adam Zidlicky scored with 11 seconds on the clock, lifting Brampton (12-10-1) to a 3-2 victory over Sarnia (8-14-5). Carson Rehkopf and Luke Misa each had a goal and an assist for the Steelheads.

—

STORM 6 SPITFIRES 2

GUELPH, ONT. — Vilmer Alriksson scored twice as Guelph (7-14-2) thumped Windsor 6-2. Alex McLean, Thomas Budnick, Quinn Beauchesne and Carter Stevens also had goals for the Storm. The lopsided loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Spitfires (18-6-2).

—

67’S 4 PETES 2

OTTAWA — After falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period, Ottawa (9-8-6) rallied with four straight goals to hand a Peterborough (2-18-5) a 4-2 loss. Jaeden Nelson made 16 saves as the 67’s snapped a three-game skid.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.