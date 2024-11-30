OHL Roundup: Bulldogs thump Generals, Knights stretch win streak to 17 games

November 30, 2024 at 6 h 12 min
The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Brown scored a hat trick and the Brantford Bulldogs routed the Oshawa Generals 7-3 in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday.

Tomas Hamara chipped in a goal and three assists for the Bulldogs (12-9-3), while Jake O’Brien scored and contributed a pair of helpers. Patrick Thomas and Noah Nelson also scored for Brantford.

The Generals (15-9-2) got goals from Luke Torrance, Ethan Toms and Lauri Sinivuori.

Brantford goalie David Egorov stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced and Jacob Oster made 31 saves for Oshawa.

KNIGHTS 5 FRONTENACS 4 (SO)

KINGSTON, ONT. — Austin Elliott made a pair of saves in the shootout and lifted London (21-4-0) to a 5-4 win over Kingston (15-7-4). The Knights have now won 17 games in a row.

RANGERS 6 ATTACK 5

KITCHENER, ONT. — Luke Ellinas scored his second of the game 12:01 into the third period, lifting Kitchener (17-5-3) to a 6-5 win over Owen Sound (7-13-5). Adrian Misaljevic also potted a pair of goals for the Rangers, while Andrew Vermeulen scored and notched a pair of assists.

FIREBIRDS 8 ICE DOGS 2

NIAGARA, ONT. — Matthew Wang scored twice as Flint (11-13-1) handed Niagara (15-9-1) an 8-2 drubbing. The game proved to be a feisty affair, with officials doling out 19 penalties.

WOLVES 5 COLTS 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Two goals and two assists from winger Kieron Walton helped Sudbury (13-8-4) top Barrie 5-3. The result snapped the Colts’ (16-8-0) three-game win streak and gave the Wolves their first victory in three outings.

STEELHEADS 3 STING 2

SARNIA, ONT. — Adam Zidlicky scored with 11 seconds on the clock, lifting Brampton (12-10-1) to a 3-2 victory over Sarnia (8-14-5). Carson Rehkopf and Luke Misa each had a goal and an assist for the Steelheads.

STORM 6 SPITFIRES 2

GUELPH, ONT. — Vilmer Alriksson scored twice as Guelph (7-14-2) thumped Windsor 6-2. Alex McLean, Thomas Budnick, Quinn Beauchesne and Carter Stevens also had goals for the Storm. The lopsided loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Spitfires (18-6-2).

67’S 4 PETES 2

OTTAWA — After falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period, Ottawa (9-8-6) rallied with four straight goals to hand a Peterborough (2-18-5) a 4-2 loss. Jaeden Nelson made 16 saves as the 67’s snapped a three-game skid.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

