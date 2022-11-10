OHL Roundup: Cameron Tolnai’s two-goal performance leads 67’s past Frontenacs 6-3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cameron Tolnai scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s doubled the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Will Gerrior, Cooper Foster, Vinzenz Rohrer and Luca Pinelli rounded out the attack as Ottawa (13-1-0) won its fourth straight.

Max Donoso made 25 saves for the win.

Owen Outwater had a pair of goals and Linus Hemström also scored for Kingston (8-7-1).

Goaltender Ivan Zhigalov stopped 12-of-17 shots for the Frontenacs.

The 67’s went 2 for 2 on the power play and Kingston couldn’t score on its only man advantage.

—

ATTACK 6 STING 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont., — Deni Goure struck twice as the Attack downed Sarnia.

Matthew Papais, Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Burroughs and Tomislav Brennan also scored for Owen Sound (10-6-0).

Easton Wainwright and Sandis Vilmanis replied for the Sting (8-6-2).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.