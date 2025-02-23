OHL roundup: Clark, Pickell pace Frontenacs to 6-3 win over IceDogs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Riley Clark had two goals and an assist and Ben Pickell added two goals as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Slush Puppie Place.

Cedrick Guindon and Landon Wright also scored for the Frontenacs (34-14-5-3), who outshot the visitors 34-33. Kelly Adam also chipped in with two assists.

Andrei Loshko scored twice for the IceDogs (27-22-3-4), while Mathieu Paris netted a single. Jack Brauti and Paris each had two assists.

The IceDogs went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

STEELHEADS 8 WOLVES 1

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf and Angus MacDonnell each scored three goals as the Brampton Steelheads whipped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 8-1.

MacGregor Richmond and Mason Zebeski also scored for the Steelheads (27-20-9-0), who outshot the visitors 38-25. Luke Misa and Porter Martone each chipped in with two assists.

Chase Coughlan scored for the Wolves (26-24-5-0).

—

FIREBIRDS 5 SPITFIRES 4

FLINT, Mich. — Alex Kostov scored the game-winning goal at 10:59 of the third period as the Flint Firebirds edged the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-4.

Nathan Aspinall scored twice for the Firebirds (23-27-2-3), while Urban Podrekar and Kaden Pitre netted singles.

Ryan Abraham scored three goals for the West Division-leading Spitfires (38-13-4-1), while Cole Davis scored once.

Both teams had 40 shots on goal.

—

STORM 5 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jett Luchanko scored twice as the visiting Guelph Storm downed the Saginaw Spirit 5-2.

Lev Katzin, Carter Stevens and Leo Serlin also scored for the Storm (18-28-5-3), who were outshot 35-29.

James Guo and Zayne Parekh scored for the Spirit (32-22-1-1).

—

KNIGHTS 5 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Penn. — William Nicholl had a goal and an assist as the visiting London Knights topped the Erie Otters 5-1.

Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan, Noah Read and Jared Woolley also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (45-8-1-0) who outshot the hosts 36-35.

Malcolm Spence scored for the Otters (27-23-4-1).

—

COLTS 4 PETES 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Kashawn Aitcheson scored the game-winning goal at 19:24 of the third period as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-3.

Aitcheson scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (34-18-2-2), while Emil Hemming and Cole Beaudoin netted singles.

Gavin Bryant, Brady Stonehouse and Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (16-34-2-5), who were outshot 44-35.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.