OHL roundup: Clattenburg, Pitre pace Firebirds to 5-2 win over 67’s

February 10, 2025 at 0 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Connor Clattenburg had a goal and two assists, Kaden Pitre chipped in with five assists, and the visiting Flint Firebirds flew past the Ottawa 67’s 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Place.

Matthew Mania had a goal and two assists for the Firebirds (22-24-2-3), while Alex Kostov and Evan Konyen netted singles. The visitors led 1-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Will Gerrior and Kimi Korbler scored for the 67’s (16-27-3-5), who were outshot 40-24.

The 67’s went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Firebirds were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

FRONTENACS 4 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Gage Heyes scored three goals as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-2.

Emil Pieniniemi also scored for the Frontenacs (30-14-5-2), who outshot the hosts 38-19.

Tristan Delisle and Landen Hookey scored for the Attack (17-28-3-3).

GENERALS 6 GREYHOUNDS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster made 28 saves and earned the shutout as the Oshawa Generals blanked the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-0.

Beckett Sennecke, Anthony Figliomeni, Colby Barlow, Owen Griffin, Lauri Sinivuori and Ethan Martin also scored for the East Division co-leading Generals (31-15-3-2). Noah Powell and Calum Ritchie each chipped in with two assists.

Netminder Landon Miller stopped 37 of 43 shots for the Greyhounds (20-29-1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.

