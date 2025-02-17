OHL Roundup: Cole Brown’s three-point outing lifts Bulldogs past IceDogs 5-4

February 16, 2025 at 22 h 53 min
The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cole Brown scored twice and added an assist as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Nick Lardis — with his league-leading 56th goal of the season — Noah Nelson and Jake O’Brien also scored for Brantford.

Patrick Thomas had three assists and Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 18 of 22 shots.

Andrei Loshko scored twice while Mike Levin and Noah Van Vliet — with an assist — also found the back of the net for Niagara.

IceDogs netminder Owen Flores stopped 21 of 25 shots before Matthew Humphries stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief.

RANGERS 5 67’S 1

OTTAWA — Adrian Misaljevic had a goal and an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Ottawa 67’s.

Luca Romano, Jack LaBrash, Cameron Reid and Jack Pridham also scored for Kitchener. Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons kicked out 21 of 22 shots.

Nic Whitehead scored the lone goal for Ottawa. Netminder Collin MacKenzie stopped 31 of 36 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.

