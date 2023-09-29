OHL roundup: Colts, Petes open season with exciting wins

BARRIE, Ont. — Connor Punnett scored with 28 seconds left in regulation time to tie the game and the Barrie Colts opened their Ontario Hockey League regular season with an exciting 4-3 shootout victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion.

Beau Jelsma’s power-play goal six minutes into the third period lifted the Colts into a 2-2 tie with the Battalion, but Iggy Pazil put the visitors ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 15:50 of the third.

Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion, who outshot the Colts 39-30 in front of 3,342 fans at the Sadlon Arena.

Kashawn Aitcheson also scored for the Colts, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third. Eduard Sale of the Colts was the only player to score in the three-round shootout.

—

PETES 5 FRONTENACS 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The Peterborough Petes rallied from a 4-3 deficit and then hung on for a 5-4 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in the season opener for both squads.

Jax Dubois, Sam McCue, Jonathan Melee, Samuel Mayer and Tommy Purdeller scored for the Petes, while Ethan Miedema scored twice for the Frontenacs, with singles added by Matthew Soto and Linus Hemstrom.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and 4-4 heading into the third. The Frontenacs outshot the Petes 44-31.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.